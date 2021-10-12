checkAd

Xinhua Silk Road International forum on sci-tech & foreign trade and economic co-op held on Sat. in China's Changzhou

BEIJING, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An international forum on science and technology and foreign trade and economic cooperation kicked off on Saturday in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

About 12 major fund projects worth more than 20 billion yuan and 27 key industrial projects worth 63 billion yuan were signed at the forum themed on "An International Star City of Intelligent Manufacturing and A Pivotal Hub in the Yangtze River Delta Region".

Chen Jinhu, Secretary of the CPC Changzhou Municipal Committee, noted that the city is more eager for talents and projects than ever before, and also in a better position to serve talents to achieve great success.

It is learned that up to now, a total of 68 companies of the Fortune Global 500 list have invested 119 projects in Changzhou, and the total actual use of foreign capital reached 42.2 billion U.S. dollars.

This is a city filled with unlimited business opportunities, said Sheng Lei, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Changzhou Municipal Committee and acting mayor of Changzhou, adding that Changzhou is now comprehensively improving its level of high-quality development and promoting all-round modernization.

It is reported that construction on four key talent enterprise projects, including Ninebot's intelligent short-haul transportation project, and three high-quality education projects began on Friday in Changzhou Science & Education Town with a total investment of about 2.5 billion yuan.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324222.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656989/1.jpg




