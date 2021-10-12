checkAd

Accenture to Acquire BRIDGEi2i, Expanding Capabilities in Data Science, Machine Learning and AI-Powered Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 05:44   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire BRIDGEi2i, an artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics firm headquartered in Bangalore, India, with additional offices in the US and Australia. The acquisition will add more than 800 deeply skilled professionals to Accenture’s Applied Intelligence practice, strengthening and scaling up its global capabilities in data science, machine learning and AI-powered insights. The financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005650/en/

BRIDGEi2i to become part of Accenture (Graphic: Business Wire)

Founded in 2011, BRIDGEi2i specializes in data-driven digital transformation for companies across industries and global markets by combining data engineering, advanced analytics, proprietary AI accelerators and consulting services. It helps enterprises drive insights for faster and more accurate decision-making, thereby enabling shorter time to value.

Accenture research shows that organizations that are stepping up investments in technologies such as AI and cloud are growing revenue at five times the rate of those not making these strategic investments.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made technologies such as AI core to business success, with scaled investments enabling enterprises to thrive by refocusing on growth during the most disruptive time in their history,” said Sanjeev Vohra, global lead for Accenture Applied Intelligence. “In this rapidly evolving space, constantly building new capabilities is key, and we believe that BRIDGEi2i will further enhance our AI skills and data science capabilities to strengthen how our global network delivers value for clients.”

“The digital enterprise of the future is being reimagined today with AI. At BRIDGEi2i, we believe in diving into the heart of business challenges and driving transformation in its truest sense for our clients by combining our AI capabilities with our digital consulting expertise,” said Prithvijit Roy, chief executive officer and co-founder, BRIDGEi2i. “We are excited to join Accenture and believe that our people and approach will complement their capabilities and help us scale up our impact across industries.”

Disclaimer

