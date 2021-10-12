checkAd

U.S. Shoppers to Show “Generosity of Spirit” This Holiday Season, Accenture Survey Finds

Americans are looking forward to this holiday season, with many planning to spend the same or more on their holiday shopping compared with last year and support charitable organizations and local communities, according to results of the 15th Annual Holiday Shopping Survey from Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005695/en/

There is a disconnect between consumers and brands ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Holiday spending is likely to rise this year, with consumers planning to spend US$598 this holiday season, on average, compared with US$539 last year. Most (71%) said they intend to spend as much or more than they did last year. Older millennials (32-39 years) anticipate spending US$705, on average, the highest among any age group.

The survey of more than 1,500 U.S. consumers found that 76% of them are looking forward to spending time with loved ones this holiday season, with 75% planning to buy gifts for close family and 41% buying gifts for neighbors, colleagues and friends. This “generosity of spirit” will likely extend outside the home, as 70% intend to make charitable contributions this year and 21% — rising to 32% among Gen Z and 28% of younger millennials (ages 24-31) — intend to donate more than they did last year.

The research also highlights the ongoing desire to support local communities, with 58% of consumers aiming to buy from local and independent retailers.

“While the anticipated increase in consumer spend will come as welcome news to retailers, our survey shows that the events of the past year are likely to affect the spending habits of different generations of people this holiday season,” said Jill Standish, a senior managing director at Accenture and head of its Retail industry group globally. “Retailers need to respond by keeping safety protocols in-place and tapping into the shopping temperament in each community they are trying to serve. This requires increased local decision-making assisted by analytics tools to spot changing market conditions and evolving patterns of behavior as they happen.”

Wertpapier


