Electrolux Professional Buys Unified Brands for SEK 2,140 Million

Autor: PLX AI
12.10.2021, 06:10  |  10   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Electrolux Professional to acquire Unified Brands for SEK 2,140 million.Unified Brands is a manufacturer of foodservice equipment in the United StatesUnified Brands is expected to generate approximately SEK 1,150 million in revenue in 2021

