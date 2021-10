Givaudan 9-Month Sales CHF 5,067 Million, up 7.7% Like-for-Like Autor: PLX AI | 12.10.2021, 06:22 | | 0 | 0 12.10.2021, 06:22 | (PLX AI) – Givaudan reports 9-month revenue CHF 5,067 million, up 7.7% on a like-for-like basis and up 5.8% in Swiss francs. Fragrance & Beauty sales were CHF 2,351 million, an increase of 8.4% on a like-for-like basis and an increase of 6.9% in … (PLX AI) – Givaudan reports 9-month revenue CHF 5,067 million, up 7.7% on a like-for-like basis and up 5.8% in Swiss francs. Fragrance & Beauty sales were CHF 2,351 million, an increase of 8.4% on a like-for-like basis and an increase of 6.9% in … (PLX AI) – Givaudan reports 9-month revenue CHF 5,067 million, up 7.7% on a like-for-like basis and up 5.8% in Swiss francs.

Fragrance & Beauty sales were CHF 2,351 million, an increase of 8.4% on a like-for-like basis and an increase of 6.9% in Swiss francs

Taste & Wellbeing sales were CHF 2,716 million, an increase of 7.2% on a like-for-like basis and an increase of 4.8% in Swiss francs

Taste & Wellbeing sales were CHF 2,716 million, an increase of 7.2% on a like-for-like basis and an increase of 4.8% in Swiss francs

Givaudan's 2025 strategy: aiming to achieve organic sales growth of 4-5% on a like-for-like basis and free cash flow of at least 12%, both measured as an average over the five-year period strategy cycle



