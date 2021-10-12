checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Capital Markets Day 2021: Lonza to Capture Market Demand and Ensure Sustainable Value Creation Through Long-Term Growth

Capital Markets Day 2021: Lonza to Capture Market Demand and Ensure Sustainable Value Creation Through Long-Term Growth

  • At its Capital Markets Day, Lonza outlined strategic priorities and innovation highlights with a clear focus on sustainable value creation
  • Accelerated, de-risked, long-term investment program will drive sustainable business growth
  • 2021 CAPEX anticipated at around 25% of sales, and remain elevated at current levels for the next few years, returning to high-teens by 2025
  • 2024 Group Guidance: low-teens CER sales growth, CORE EBITDA margin of around 33% to 35% and double-digit ROIC

 

Basel, Switzerland, 12 October 2021 - At its Capital Markets Day hosted today, Lonza provided more details of the company's strategic priorities at a Group and divisional level. The following key priorities support the company's continuing commitment to sustainable value creation:

  • A de-risked long-term investment program
  • Operational excellence to deliver customer value
  • Differentiation through ongoing innovation
  • Updated commitments to advance sustainability
  • Ambitious recruitment and talent management

The favorable market dynamics across Lonza's businesses create attractive investment opportunities, reflected in the company's growth plans. Lonza is accelerating its de-risked long-term investment program to ensure it can capture increasing market demand and capitalize on future opportunities. These investments will allow Lonza to drive strong growth in the mid-to-long term. The company anticipates 2021 Full-Year CAPEX to reach around 25% of sales and remain elevated at current levels for the next few years, returning to high-teens by 2025.

Wertpapier


