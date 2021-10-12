Capital Markets Day 2021: Lonza to Capture Market Demand and Ensure Sustainable Value Creation Through Long-Term Growth

At its Capital Markets Day, Lonza outlined strategic priorities and innovation highlights with a clear focus on sustainable value creation

Accelerated, de-risked, long-term investment program will drive sustainable business growth

2021 CAPEX anticipated at around 25% of sales, and remain elevated at current levels for the next few years, returning to high-teens by 2025

2024 Group Guidance: low-teens CER sales growth, CORE EBITDA margin of around 33% to 35% and double-digit ROIC

Basel, Switzerland, 12 October 2021 - At its Capital Markets Day hosted today, Lonza provided more details of the company's strategic priorities at a Group and divisional level. The following key priorities support the company's continuing commitment to sustainable value creation:

A de-risked long-term investment program

Operational excellence to deliver customer value

Differentiation through ongoing innovation

Updated commitments to advance sustainability

Ambitious recruitment and talent management

The favorable market dynamics across Lonza's businesses create attractive investment opportunities, reflected in the company's growth plans. Lonza is accelerating its de-risked long-term investment program to ensure it can capture increasing market demand and capitalize on future opportunities. These investments will allow Lonza to drive strong growth in the mid-to-long term. The company anticipates 2021 Full-Year CAPEX to reach around 25% of sales and remain elevated at current levels for the next few years, returning to high-teens by 2025.