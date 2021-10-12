Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer on growth course

Core business revenue shows third-quarter organic growth of 9.8 %

Strategic positioning as innovative provider of biotech, pharma and beauty solutions delivers results

Adjusted EBITDA margin in core business organically at 20.9 % in third quarter

Third-quarter adjusted earnings per share rise organically by 5.2 %

Guidance confirmed for the financial year 2021

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

Gerresheimer AG generated Group revenue of EUR 382m in the third quarter of 2021. Compared to the prior year, revenues were organically up by 10.0 % and by 9.8 % in core business. The company achieved organic growth of 6.9 % in its core business in the first nine months of the year. The Plastics & Devices Division recorded organic growth of 8.0 % in the third quarter of 2021. Demand for prefillable syringes was high, while plastic packaging and engineering and tooling business also increased. Organic revenue in the Primary Packaging Glass Division rose by 12.2 % year on year. The pharma business benefited first and foremost from the unabated rise in demand for biotech drug solutions. Higher demand for solutions for cosmetics and beauty customers also had a positive impact.