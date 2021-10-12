checkAd

Technip Energies Nova Energies Will Develop a Set of Conceptual Measures Aimed at Reducing the Carbon Footprint of “ZapSibNeftekhim”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
NOVA ENERGIES – a joint venture of Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) and NIPIGAS – has been awarded a Pre-FEED contract by SIBUR to study potential Carbon Capture solutions for its “ZapSibNeftekhim” plant.

The scope of NOVA ENERGIES work includes technology and optimal technical solutions development, along with a cost estimate for the process of capturing, transporting and utilizing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the operating enterprises of “ZapSibNeftekhim” and the Tobolsk thermoelectric power station, which is the unique supplier of steam for the plant and the key supplier of heat for housing and social facilities of the region.

Loïc Chapuis, Senior Vice President Paris Business Unit of Technip Energies commented: “This award confirms our commitment to contribute and accelerate, through our joint-Venture with NIPIGAS, the Russian journey to the energy transition. It’s also a testimony of our long term relationship and trust with SIBUR. This project will reinforce Technip Energies positioning as a leader of low carbon solutions, and is the results of our more than 10-year world-class project delivery capacities in Russia.”

Dmitry Evstafiev, General Director of NIPIGAS, declared: “We are pleased to announce that NIPIGAS team in partnership with Technip Energies has begun the development of a project to reduce carbon emissions of the largest petrochemical enterprise in our country and the main production asset of SIBUR. This project gives NOVA ENERGIES an opportunity to contribute to the development and to take a leading position in the market for energy transition in our country from the very beginning of the operation of the joint venture.”

NOVA ENERGIES is a full-fledged independent player on the Russian market which provides a wide range of expertise, including Engineering and Design, Project Documentation and CAPEX estimates ("FEED/PD") as well as Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, and Commissioning (“EPC/EPCm”) for CO2 removal, Carbon Capture, clean H2 production, Bio Energies, Bio Refineries, Bio Chemistry, Ammonia, as well as other energy transition related themes.

To know more about Technip Energies Carbon Capture solutions and its leading technologies for low-emissions solutions: https://www.technipenergies.com/markets/carbon-capture-utilization-sto ...

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

