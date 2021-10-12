checkAd

Bone Therapeutics appoints Scientific Advisory Board for iMSC cell and gene therapy platform development

Gosselies, Belgium, 12 October 2021, 7:00 am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announces it has appointed key experts to a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Bone Therapeutics has appointed the members of this SAB specifically to provide additional expert guidance on the development of Bone Therapeutics’ novel, next generation induced pluripotent stem cell-derived mesenchymal stromal cell (iMSC) platform. This iMSC platform will be used to develop cell and gene therapy products that have strong anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties, for the treatment of acute life-threatening unmet medical diseases.

Bone Therapeutics has appointed its SAB with world-recognized scientists and clinicians in the cell and gene therapy field. Each SAB member has been selected having demonstrated leadership roles in the clinical development of engineered cell and gene therapy for specific acute unmet medical conditions. These specific conditions include graft vs host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, sepsis, and trauma, as well as orthopedic conditions including osteoarthritis.

“Bone Therapeutics is developing a next generation iMSC platform that has the potential to develop transformative cell and gene therapies for patients suffering from a range of life-threatening unmet medical diseases. Given the therapeutic potential of this platform and to deliver this platform to an operational state as quickly as possible, Bone Therapeutics has brought together a group of world-leading experts to support its development,” said Tony Ting, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Bone Therapeutics. “These thought leaders have been selected to bring a wealth of specific experience in the clinical development of cell and gene therapies. The input from this SAB will be critical as Bone Therapeutics develops its next-generation iMSC products for acute inflammatory diseases.”

“Given the therapeutic potential of the iMSC platform that Bone Therapeutics is developing, the invitation to chair and help form this scientific advisory board was too tempting to decline,” said Massimo Dominici, MD, chair, Bone Therapeutics’ Scientific Advisory Board. “The blend in expertise of this scientific advisory board will be able to provide key advice and consultancy to Bone Therapeutics and will make key contributions to ensure the development of the iMSC platform to reach patients of acute life-threatening unmet medical diseases as quickly as possible.”

