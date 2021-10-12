Press news Biocartis Group NV Disclosure of a transparency notification
PRESS RELEASE: REGULATED INFORMATION
12 October 2021, 07:00 CEST
Disclosure of a transparency notification
Mechelen, Belgium, 12 October 2021 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), announces today, in accordance with Article 14, paragraph 1 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the ‘Belgian Transparency Act’), that on 11 October 2021 it received a transparency notification dated 11 October 2021 (the ‘Notification’) indicating that on 5 October 2021, the shareholding of Credit Suisse Fund Management S.A., part of Credit Suisse Group AG, crossed above the 3% notification threshold to 3.08%. The Credit Suisse Group AG now holds in aggregate 3.24% of the voting rights in Biocartis, i.e. an increase of 0.08% compared to the previous transparency notification.
The Notification contains the following information:
Reason for the Notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.
Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person.
Person subject to the notification requirement: Credit Suisse Group AG, Paradeplatz 8, CH-8001 Zürich, Switzerland.
Transaction date: 5 October 2021.
Threshold that is crossed: 3%.
Denominator: 57,545,663.
Details of the Notification: Credit Suisse Group AG now holds in aggregate 1,863,307 voting rights.
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively being held: Credit Suisse Group AG, Credit Suisse AG, Credit Suisse AG, Dublin Branch / Credit
Suisse Group AG, Credit Suisse AG, Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd., Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Service (Schweiz) Holding AG, Credit Suisse Fund
Management S.A. / Credit Suisse Group AG, Credit Suisse AG, Credit Suisse International.
