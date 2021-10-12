Disclosure of a transparency notification

Mechelen, Belgium, 12 October 2021 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), announces today, in accordance with Article 14, paragraph 1 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the ‘Belgian Transparency Act’), that on 11 October 2021 it received a transparency notification dated 11 October 2021 (the ‘Notification’) indicating that on 5 October 2021, the shareholding of Credit Suisse Fund Management S.A., part of Credit Suisse Group AG, crossed above the 3% notification threshold to 3.08%. The Credit Suisse Group AG now holds in aggregate 3.24% of the voting rights in Biocartis, i.e. an increase of 0.08% compared to the previous transparency notification.

The Notification contains the following information: