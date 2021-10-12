Lonza Sees 2021 Capex at 25% of Sales, to Remain High for Next Few Years
- (PLX AI) – Lonza 2021 CAPEX anticipated at around 25% of sales.
- Says capex to remain elevated at current levels until returning to high-teens by 2025
- Lonza 2024 Group Guidance: low-teens CER sales growth
- Lonza 2024 Group Guidance: CORE EBITDA margin of around 33% to 35% and double-digit ROIC
- Lonza is accelerating its long-term investment program to ensure it can capture increasing market demand and capitalize on future opportunities
