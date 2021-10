Danske Bank Connects Its Customers' Cards to Apple Pay Autor: PLX AI | 12.10.2021, 07:08 | | 30 0 | 0 12.10.2021, 07:08 | (PLX AI) – Danske Bank has today announced an agreement with Nets that will bring Apple Pay to Dankort card holders. Danske Bank customers will be able to pay with their Dankort card when they use Apple Pay, and retail outlets and web shops will be … (PLX AI) – Danske Bank has today announced an agreement with Nets that will bring Apple Pay to Dankort card holders. Danske Bank customers will be able to pay with their Dankort card when they use Apple Pay, and retail outlets and web shops will be … (PLX AI) – Danske Bank has today announced an agreement with Nets that will bring Apple Pay to Dankort card holders.

Danske Bank customers will be able to pay with their Dankort card when they use Apple Pay, and retail outlets and web shops will be able to charge the amount to the

