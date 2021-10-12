checkAd

Danske Bank Connects Its Customers' Cards to Apple Pay

Autor: PLX AI
12.10.2021, 07:08  |  30   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Danske Bank has today announced an agreement with Nets that will bring Apple Pay to Dankort card holders. Danske Bank customers will be able to pay with their Dankort card when they use Apple Pay, and retail outlets and web shops will be …

  • (PLX AI) – Danske Bank has today announced an agreement with Nets that will bring Apple Pay to Dankort card holders.
  • Danske Bank customers will be able to pay with their Dankort card when they use Apple Pay, and retail outlets and web shops will be able to charge the amount to the
  • Dankort part of a customer’s Visa/Dankort card
Danske Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Danske Bank Connects Its Customers' Cards to Apple Pay (PLX AI) – Danske Bank has today announced an agreement with Nets that will bring Apple Pay to Dankort card holders. Danske Bank customers will be able to pay with their Dankort card when they use Apple Pay, and retail outlets and web shops will be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Givaudan Buys DDW, The Color House, with $140 Million in Sales
AstraZeneca Says AZD7442 Covid Treatment Successful in Phase 3 Trial
Novo Nordisk Obesity Sales Will Make up for Chinese Insulin Losses, Nordea Says
Stadler Rail Gets Contract for 57 Locomotives from KiwiRail Valued at EUR 228 Million
Vestas Slips as BofA Says Consensus Is Too Optimistic
Eurobank Sells Portion of Mexico NPE Portfolio to doValue Group
Lufthansa Repays Silent Participation I to Economic Stabilization Fund
Storebrand Potential Now Below Sector Average, BofA Says in Downgrade
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Bayer to Build New Costa Rica Plant, Expand Finland Facilities for Contraception Products
Siemens Buys French IoT Solutions Startup Wattsense
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Givaudan Buys DDW, The Color House, with $140 Million in Sales
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
CTS Eventim Acquires Majority stake in Simply-X
GN Store Nord's Acquisition of SteelSeries Likely Positive Catalyst After Guidance Cut, Nordea Says
Hexagon Purus Gets $2.1 Million Order from North America
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Bayer to Build New Costa Rica Plant, Expand Finland Facilities for Contraception Products
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.10.21Danske Bank May Cut Its ROE Target, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
PLX AI | Analysen