OSE Immunotherapeutics to Host Today a Virtual “Immuno-Oncology R&D Day”

OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) will host a virtual R&D Day on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CEST/ 10:00 a.m. EDT.

Date: Tuesday, October 12th, 2021
Time: 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. CEST / 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. EDT

Details for the virtual R&D Day :

The live webcast of the event will be available from 3:30 p.m. CEST / 9:30 a.m. EDT
at the following link:
https://www.financelive.fr/oseo-immuno/inscription/

A replay of the webcast following the event will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website:
 https://ose-immuno.com/en/

The event, which will feature presentations by leading clinicians as well as key members of the OSE Immunotherapeutics management team, will provide an update on:

  • The Company’s strategy to build a leading portfolio of best- and first-in-class cancer immunotherapies.
  • OSE’s goal to position Tedopi as a new standard of care in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) failure and its ongoing clinical development as a maintenance therapy for ovarian and pancreatic cancers.
  • Recent clinical data supporting development of first-in-class CD47/SIRPα pathway targeting antibody BI 765063 alone and in combination with anti-PD-1 ezabenlimab in solid tumours.
  • OSE’s emerging best- and first-in-class immuno-oncology portfolio which includes a novel myeloid cell “Don’t Eat Me” signal targeting CLEC-1 and a bispecific antibody platform (BiCKI) whose first candidate, BiCKI-IL-7 both combines an anti-PD-1 and the cytokine signal interleukin-7 (IL-7).

Amongst the R&D Day’s key speakers are:

  • Pr. Benjamin Besse, Director of Clinical Research at Gustave Roussy (Villejuif, France), will present the positive final results of the Phase 3 Tedopi clinical program in NSCLC, called Atalante-1, as well as an overview of the current landscape in NSCLC post-ICI.
  • Dr. Philippe Cassier, Medical Oncologist at Leon Berard Cancer Center (Lyon, France), will highlight Phase 1 results of BI 765063 alone and in combination with ezabenlimab.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is an integrated biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s immunology research and development platform is focused on three areas: T-cell-based vaccination, Immuno-Oncology (focus on myeloid targets), Auto-immunity & Inflammation. Its balanced first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

