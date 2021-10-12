GenSight Biologics Announces FDA Grant of Fast Track Designation for Optogenetic Therapy GS030 as Treatment for Retinitis Pigmentosa

“The Fast Track designation granted by the FDA to GS030 highlights the significant unmet need for a safe and effective treatment of all forms of retinitis pigmentosa , ” commented Bernard Gilly , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GenSight. “Following the publication of a promising first case report in Nature Medicine in June, and with more data from the PIONEER trial expected later this year, we are in a great position in our quest to provide a cutting-edge treatment for retinitis pigmentosa patients.”

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to GS030, which combines AAV2-based gene therapy with optogenetics to treat Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP).

Fast Track is a process intended to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs for the treatment of serious conditions where there is an unmet medical need. The purpose is to get important new drugs to the patient earlier. Drugs that receive Fast Track designation may be eligible for more frequent communications and meetings with FDA to discuss the drug's development plan, including the design of the proposed clinical trials, and ensure collection of appropriate data needed to support drug approval. Drugs with Fast Track designation may also qualify for Accelerated Approval, Priority Review or Rolling Review of New Drug Applications (NDA) or Biologic License Applications (BLA) if relevant criteria are met.

Optogenetic therapies combine cellular expression of light-sensitive opsins with light stimulation using a medical device. GS030 uses an optimized viral vector (GS030-DP) to express the light-sensitive opsin ChrimsonR in retinal ganglion cells and proprietary light-stimulating goggles (GS030-MD) to project the right wavelength and intensity of light onto the treated retina. Granted Orphan Drug Designation in the United States and Europe, GS030-DP is administered via an intravitreal injection.

PIONEER, a Phase I/II first-in-human, multi-center, open-label dose-escalation clinical trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of GS030 in subjects with late-stage RP, is being conducted in three centers across the United Kingdom, France, and the United States.