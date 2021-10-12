checkAd

McPhy announces the appointment of Jean-Baptiste Lucas as Chief Executive Officer

12.10.2021, 07:30   

La Motte-Fanjas, October 12, 2021 - 7:30 a.m. CEST - McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329), a specialist in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, announces that the Board of Directors, which met on October 11, 2021, has appointed Jean-Baptiste Lucas as Chief Executive Officer, replacing Luc Poyer. Jean-Baptiste Lucas' mandate will take effect on October 18, 2021. Consequently, the Board of Directors has decided to redissociate the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, from the date on which Jean-Baptiste Lucas' term of office takes effect, with Luc Poyer continuing to perform the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Luc Poyer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of McPhy said: "As announced in July, the Group has conducted a rigorous and open selection process for the recruitment of a new Chief Executive Officer. Jean-Baptiste Lucas has a solid and successful international experience, focused on the customer, in the process industry, both in operational management of industrial units, development and transformation, as well as in general management positions in fast growing companies within global groups. It is with confidence that I am handing over the General Management to Jean-Baptiste Lucas whom, with this track record of excellence in innovation, major projects and scale-up of industrial processes, has the necessary qualities to lead, with McPhy’s teams, the large-scale industrialization and place the company among the world leaders."

Prior to joining McPhy, Mr. Lucas, 50, was since January 2019 the Managing Director of IPS B.V, a Dutch packaging technology group owned by Apollo Management, where he led the successful resizing and turnaround of the company. Between 2011 and July 2017, Mr. Lucas spent 6.5 years in Bahrain, working for industrial companies owned by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund as Managing Director of GARMCO, where he led the construction of an aluminum casthouse, and previously as Executive Vice President of ALBA, where he was responsible for casthouses operations, operational excellence, metallurgy and global sales and marketing. Prior to that, Mr. Lucas spent 13 years with the Pechiney Group, now Alcan, where he was General Manager in Switzerland, heading the Aerospace, Transportation and Industry division after having headed sales and marketing in Germany. Mr. Lucas began his career in 1996 with the French management consulting firm Bossard Consultants. He is a former French Foreign Trade Advisor and a graduate of ESCP.

Upcoming financial communication events

  • Publication of annual sales on January 25, 2022, after market close

About McPhy

As a specialist in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy contributes to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for the energy transition. With a comprehensive range of products for the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their industrial feedstock supply, fuel cell vehicle recharging and the storage and recovery of surplus renewable electricity. Designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries ensure a wide commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, mnemonic code: MCPHY).

CONTACTS

NewCap  
 

Investor Relations

Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 20 42
mcphy@newcap.eu   

  		 

Press Relations

Nicolas Merigeau
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
mcphy@newcap.eu   

 

Attachment





Disclaimer

