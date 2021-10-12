McPhy announces the appointment of Jean-Baptiste Lucas as Chief Executive Officer

La Motte-Fanjas, October 12, 2021 - 7:30 a.m. CEST - McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329), a specialist in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, announces that the Board of Directors, which met on October 11, 2021, has appointed Jean-Baptiste Lucas as Chief Executive Officer, replacing Luc Poyer. Jean-Baptiste Lucas' mandate will take effect on October 18, 2021. Consequently, the Board of Directors has decided to redissociate the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, from the date on which Jean-Baptiste Lucas' term of office takes effect, with Luc Poyer continuing to perform the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Luc Poyer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of McPhy said: "As announced in July, the Group has conducted a rigorous and open selection process for the recruitment of a new Chief Executive Officer. Jean-Baptiste Lucas has a solid and successful international experience, focused on the customer, in the process industry, both in operational management of industrial units, development and transformation, as well as in general management positions in fast growing companies within global groups. It is with confidence that I am handing over the General Management to Jean-Baptiste Lucas whom, with this track record of excellence in innovation, major projects and scale-up of industrial processes, has the necessary qualities to lead, with McPhy’s teams, the large-scale industrialization and place the company among the world leaders."