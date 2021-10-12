The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 11 Oct 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 27.8867 £ 24.1729 Estimated MTD return -0.15 % -0.15 % Estimated YTD return 7.52 % 6.17 % Estimated ITD return 178.87 % 141.73 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 23.30 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -16.45 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,850.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -23.47 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A