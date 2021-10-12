OSE Immunotherapeutics to Host Today a Virtual “Immuno-Oncology R&D Day”

NANTES, France, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) will host a virtual R&D Day on Tuesday, October 12 th , 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CEST/ 10:00 a.m. EDT.

Details for the virtual R&D Day :

The live webcast of the event will be available from 3:30 p.m. CEST / 9:30 a.m. EDT

at the following link:

https://www.financelive.fr/oseo-immuno/inscription/



A replay of the webcast following the event will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website:

https://ose-immuno.com/en/

The event, which will feature presentations by leading clinicians as well as key members of the OSE Immunotherapeutics management team, will provide an update on:

The Company’s strategy to build a leading portfolio of best- and first-in-class cancer immunotherapies.

OSE’s goal to position Tedopi as a new standard of care in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) failure and its ongoing clinical development as a maintenance therapy for ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

Recent clinical data supporting development of first-in-class CD47/SIRPα pathway targeting antibody BI 765063 alone and in combination with anti-PD-1 ezabenlimab in solid tumours.

OSE’s emerging best- and first-in-class immuno-oncology portfolio which includes a novel myeloid cell “Don’t Eat Me” signal targeting CLEC-1 and a bispecific antibody platform (BiCKI) whose first candidate, BiCKI-IL-7 both combines an anti-PD-1 and the cytokine signal interleukin-7 (IL-7).

Amongst the R&D Day’s key speakers are:

Pr. Benjamin Besse, Director of Clinical Research at Gustave Roussy (Villejuif, France), will present the positive final results of the Phase 3 Tedopi clinical program in NSCLC, called Atalante-1, as well as an overview of the current landscape in NSCLC post-ICI.

Dr. Philippe Cassier, Medical Oncologist at Leon Berard Cancer Center (Lyon, France), will highlight Phase 1 results of BI 765063 alone and in combination with ezabenlimab.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics