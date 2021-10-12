checkAd

OSE Immunotherapeutics to Host Today a Virtual “Immuno-Oncology R&D Day”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 07:30  |  16   |   |   

  • R&D Day to highlight the Company’s strategy on its leading clinical programs and emerging firs-in-class portfolio in immuno-oncology;
  • Presentations by leading clinicians to feature the latest data on Tedopi and BI 765063.

NANTES, France, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) will host a virtual R&D Day on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CEST/ 10:00 a.m. EDT.

Date: Tuesday, October 12th, 2021
Time: 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. CEST / 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. EDT

Details for the virtual R&D Day : 

The live webcast of the event will be available from 3:30 p.m. CEST / 9:30 a.m. EDT
at the following link:
https://www.financelive.fr/oseo-immuno/inscription/

A replay of the webcast following the event will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website:
https://ose-immuno.com/en/

The event, which will feature presentations by leading clinicians as well as key members of the OSE Immunotherapeutics management team, will provide an update on:

  • The Company’s strategy to build a leading portfolio of best- and first-in-class cancer immunotherapies.
  • OSE’s goal to position Tedopi as a new standard of care in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) failure and its ongoing clinical development as a maintenance therapy for ovarian and pancreatic cancers.
  • Recent clinical data supporting development of first-in-class CD47/SIRPα pathway targeting antibody BI 765063 alone and in combination with anti-PD-1 ezabenlimab in solid tumours.
  • OSE’s emerging best- and first-in-class immuno-oncology portfolio which includes a novel myeloid cell “Don’t Eat Me” signal targeting CLEC-1 and a bispecific antibody platform (BiCKI) whose first candidate, BiCKI-IL-7 both combines an anti-PD-1 and the cytokine signal interleukin-7 (IL-7).

Amongst the R&D Day’s key speakers are:

  • Pr. Benjamin Besse, Director of Clinical Research at Gustave Roussy (Villejuif, France), will present the positive final results of the Phase 3 Tedopi clinical program in NSCLC, called Atalante-1, as well as an overview of the current landscape in NSCLC post-ICI.
  • Dr. Philippe Cassier, Medical Oncologist at Leon Berard Cancer Center (Lyon, France), will highlight Phase 1 results of BI 765063 alone and in combination with ezabenlimab.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OSE Immunotherapeutics to Host Today a Virtual “Immuno-Oncology R&D Day” R&D Day to highlight the Company’s strategy on its leading clinical programs and emerging firs-in-class portfolio in immuno-oncology;Presentations by leading clinicians to feature the latest data on Tedopi and BI 765063. NANTES, France, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
Eastern European Mobile Operator Chooses Allot Solution to Provide Mass-market Cybersecurity ...
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Ricardo Gomez and Christoph Schlossarek Join FTI Consulting to Lead Forensic Investigations and ...
Introducing DZS Xperience – A Cloud-Native Broadband Experience and Service Management Solution ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...