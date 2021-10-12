Tryg Q3 Technical Result Beats Consensus; Pretax Profit Slightly Below
- (PLX AI) – Tryg Q3 technical result DKK 988 million vs. estimate DKK 927 million.
- Q3 pretax profit DKK 1,201 million vs. estimate DKK 1,208 million
- Q3 combined ratio 83.8% vs. estimate 84.6%
- Premium growth 5.9%
- Q3 is the first full quarter where Codan Norway and Trygg-Hansa results are included, with a total technical result of DKK 519 million despite a single large weather event in Gävle (Sweden) costing DKK 149 million, and a top-line growth just above 5%
- Weather claims at 2.4% (1.1%) and large claims at 0.7% (1.6%)
