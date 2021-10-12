Tryg Q3 Technical Result Beats Consensus; Pretax Profit Slightly Below Autor: PLX AI | 12.10.2021, 07:32 | | 16 0 | 0 12.10.2021, 07:32 | (PLX AI) – Tryg Q3 technical result DKK 988 million vs. estimate DKK 927 million.Q3 pretax profit DKK 1,201 million vs. estimate DKK 1,208 millionQ3 combined ratio 83.8% vs. estimate 84.6%Premium growth 5.9%Q3 is the first full quarter where Codan … (PLX AI) – Tryg Q3 technical result DKK 988 million vs. estimate DKK 927 million.Q3 pretax profit DKK 1,201 million vs. estimate DKK 1,208 millionQ3 combined ratio 83.8% vs. estimate 84.6%Premium growth 5.9%Q3 is the first full quarter where Codan … (PLX AI) – Tryg Q3 technical result DKK 988 million vs. estimate DKK 927 million.

Q3 pretax profit DKK 1,201 million vs. estimate DKK 1,208 million

Q3 combined ratio 83.8% vs. estimate 84.6%

Premium growth 5.9%

Q3 is the first full quarter where Codan Norway and Trygg-Hansa results are included, with a total technical result of DKK 519 million despite a single large weather event in Gävle (Sweden) costing DKK 149 million, and a top-line growth just above 5%

Weather claims at 2.4% (1.1%) and large claims at 0.7% (1.6%) Tryg Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Tryg Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer