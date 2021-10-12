checkAd

TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its Distribution Portfolio

Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium frozen plant-based food company, announces that TransCold Distribution Ltd., a leading frozen food distributor, has added Komo Plant Based Foods to its portfolio of products that it distributes across Canada.

TransCold Distribution is a wholesale supplier of frozen foods and ice cream throughout Western Canada and Western United States and distributes to over 10,000 distribution points, including major grocery, convenience, drug, chain retailers, food service and independent retailers. TransCold is a Unilever Master Distributor and has 14 locations in Canada and Western USA distributing over 1,200 products through over 40 different brands. TransCold customers in Canada include Safeway, Save on Foods, Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Fresh Co, Thrifty Foods, Whole Foods, Walmart, Nesters Market, Buy-Low Foods, Walmart, Costco, 7-Eleven, Shoppers Drug Mart, SPUD.ca and Pomme Natural Market.

"TransCold is tremendously proud to add Komo Plant Based Foods to our portfolio. We continue to expand in bringing the highest quality products to grocery shelves and consumers' homes throughout Canada and the USA," says Melissa Leung, President at TransCold.

Komo is currently preparing for TransCold's first purchase order, which is anticipated to be picked up later this week.

About TransCold
TransCold is the premier wholesale supplier and distributor of ice cream and frozen food throughout Western Canada, additionally offering a responsive sales force, cold storage and third-party logistics. TransCold provides exclusive access to the most recognized and popular frozen brands in the world including Halo Top, Breyers, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Melona, Coconut Bliss, Chapmans, Agropur and many more ice cream brands.

TransCold Distribution Ltd. manages distribution in British Columbia, Alberta, Northwest Territories & The Yukon Canada through a network of corporate routes and sub-distributors. TransCold Distribution (USA) Inc. manages distribution in the states of Oregon, Washington, and Southern California primarily through a network of corporate routes.

About Komo
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience, and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chick'n Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life.

