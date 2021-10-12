checkAd

DGAP-News ADM Energy PLC: 16th Cargo Lifting at Aje Field

DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ADM Energy PLC: 16th Cargo Lifting at Aje Field

12.10.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014 (WHICH FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC UK LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

12 October 2021

ADM Energy PLC
("ADM" or the "Company")

16th Cargo Lifting at Aje Field

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, is pleased to announce the completion of the 16th Lifting ("Lifting") at the Aje Field, part of OML 113 offshore Nigeria.

The Lifting totalled 232,379 barrels with a net share of 21,424 barrels to ADM, which equates to ADM's profit interest of approximately 9.2%. The proceeds of the Lifting will be applied against the project debt, contributing to a reduction in the outstanding balance. The nominated offtake partner for the Lifting was Mecuria, a global energy and commodity group.

Osamede Okhomina, CEO of ADM Energy plc, said: "We are pleased to complete the 16th lifting, the second lifting since raising our stake in the Aje Field. We have been able to capitalise on the increase in oil prices and reduce project debt while benefitting from our consolidated position in the Aje Field. ADM is well placed to benefit from future development plans at Aje which can bring a potentially significant increase in production levels at this quality asset."

ADM Energy holds a 9.2% profit interest in the Aje Field, and this is the second lifting since the Company finalised an agreement in December 2020 to consolidate its interest in the asset. Covering an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria, Aje is an oil producing asset rich in gas and condensate reserves and currently has two producing wells, Aje-4 and Aje-5.


Enquiries:

ADM Energy plc +44 20 7459 4718
Osamede Okhomina, CEO  
www.admenergyplc.com  
   
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880
(Nominated Adviser)  
Jo Turner, James Caithie  
   
Arden Partners plc +44 20 7614 5900
(Lead Broker)  
Paul Shackleton  
   
Hybridan LLP +44 20 3764 2341
(Joint Broker)  
Claire Louise Noyce  
   
ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG +49 69 920540
(Designated Sponsor)  
Michael B. Thiriot  
   
Luther Pendragon +44 20 7618 9100
(Financial PR)  
Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore  
 
Wertpapier


