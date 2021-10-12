checkAd

PANTAFLIX AG with strong operational growth in the first half of 2021

PANTAFLIX AG with strong operational growth in the first half of 2021

PANTAFLIX AG with strong operational growth in the first half of 2021

- Sales revenues more than quadrupled to EUR 22.7 million (H1/2020: EUR 4.9 million)

- Significant improvement in profitability - EBITDA EUR +3.7 million (H1/2020: EUR -3.3 million)

- Forecast confirmed

Munich, October 12, 2021. PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) has set the course for a successful full year in the first half of 2021, which was characterized by a return to normality after the production delays caused by the lockdown. PANTALFIX Group's sales revenues increased significantly to EUR 22.7 million in the period from January to June 2021, compared to EUR 4.9 million in the same period last year. Total operating performance plus other operating income increased to EUR 10.8 million in the reporting period (H1/2020: EUR 4.4 million). EBITDA improved to EUR +3.7 million after EUR -3.3 million in the first half of the previous year. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) already improved to EUR -2.1 million after EUR -4.3 million due to the revenue recognition of part of the productions scheduled for completion in the full year. With EUR 6.5 million in cash and cash equivalents (December 31, 2020: EUR 7.2 million), the PANTAFLIX Group has a solid financial basis to pursue its growth strategy with the necessary financial flexibility.

Against the backdrop of the strong momentum in the first half of the year and with a view to the completions due by the end of 2021, which will have an impact on revenue, the Management Board confirms its forecast for 2021. It calls for a significant year-on-year increase in revenue to at least EUR 30.0 million (2020: EUR 7.8 million). At the same time, EBIT is expected to improve significantly to a level of EUR -2.5 million up to the operating break-even point (2020: EUR -7.1 million).

Wertpapier


