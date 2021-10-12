checkAd

DGAP-News Performance One AG plans IPO in 2021

Performance One AG plans IPO in 2021

12.10.2021 / 08:00
Performance One AG plans IPO in 2021

  • Dynamically growing digital solution provider supports companies in their digital transformation with a comprehensive range of data-driven services and products.
  • PERFORMANCE ONE additionally taps attractive growth markets through self-developed scalable business intelligence software and own AI-supported psychological online platform.
  • Broad customer base with more than 100 companies1 and top brands use PERFORMANCE ONE's data and AI expertise.
  • Funds from the planned IPO are to be invested primarily in growth projects.


Mannheim, 12 October 2021 - Performance One AG ("Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "PERFORMANCE ONE") plans to go public in 2021. The dynamically growing digital solution provider is targeting a listing in the Scale segment of the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The planned offering mainly consists of new shares from a capital increase. PERFORMANCE ONE intends to use the proceeds from the issue to dynamically drive its growth. Approximately 50% of the proceeds will be used for acquisitions to implement the buy & build strategy, approximately 25% for further product development, and approximately 25% for general corporate purposes.

PERFORMANCE ONE operates in the two business units "Digital Services" and "Innovation Products" on the basis of its own expertise in data analysis as well as development of algorithms and services in the field of artificial intelligence. The innovative, owner-managed digital solution provider develops and implements data-focused and AI-supported sales strategies for companies in the "Digital Services" unit. In the "Innovation Products" unit, PERFORMANCE ONE has developed a scalable business intelligence software BIGNITE, which was recently launched on the market. The Company also plans to enter the e-health market this year with couch:now, its own AI-supported psychological online platform for mental support on demand. To this end, the Company has worked with more than a dozen professors and experts to develop a digital, data-driven platform for AI-supported psychological online self-help, which will initially focus on the topic area of "couple relationships" and will be expanded in perspective to include other psychological life challenges.

