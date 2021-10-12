checkAd

DGAP-News APEIRON Biologics commences clinical COVID-19 trial with inhaled APN01

APEIRON Biologics commences clinical COVID-19 trial with inhaled APN01

APEIRON Biologics commences clinical COVID-19 trial with inhaled APN01

  • Inhalation of APN01 to directly target SARS-CoV-2 virus in respiratory tract, the lung and tissue itself
  • Primary objective is to evaluate safety and tolerability of inhaled APN01
  • Phase 1 trial to enroll about 40 healthy volunteers
  • Additional US Phase 2 trial with intravenous administration of APN01

Vienna, Austria, 12 October 2021: APEIRON Biologics AG, a privately held biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and respiratory diseases, today announced the start of a company sponsored Phase 1 trial for inhalation of APN01. The double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-escalation study plans to enroll about 40 healthy volunteers in Austria to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of inhaled APN01.

Nebulized APN01 is a recombinant human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 developed to treat COVID-19 patients by neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 in the lungs and mitigating lung damage caused by the infection. Primary study objective is the evaluation of safety and tolerability of single ascending doses (SADs) and multiple ascending doses (MADs) of inhaled APN01 when administered via a jet nebulizer in healthy subjects. Secondary objectives include the maximum tolerated dose and the effect of APN01 on key pharmacodynamic biomarkers of the renin-aldosterone-angiotensin system (RAAS).

Romana Gugenberger PhD, CMSO of APEIRON Biologics AG, explains: "The start of this company sponsored trial for APN01 is a vital next step in our development approach. Delivering a therapy via inhalation rather than intravenously allows patients in earlier stages of the disease to treat themselves, optimize treatment costs and reduce risk contacts for healthcare professionals. This study will form the basis not only for the treatment of COVID-19 with inhaled APN01 but enables further development strategies in chronic respiratory diseases with high unmet medical need such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)."

