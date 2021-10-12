Progress on share buyback programme

ING announced today that, in line with the launch of its €1,744 million share buyback programme announced on 1 October 2021, the company has repurchased 7,157,183 shares during the week of 5 October 2021 up to and including 8 October 2021.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of €12.46 for a total amount of €89,168,136.26. For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ING website at www.ing.com/investorrelations.