Progress on share buyback programme

ING announced today that, in line with the launch of its €1,744 million share buyback programme announced on 1 October 2021, the company has repurchased 7,157,183 shares during the week of 5 October 2021 up to and including 8 October 2021.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of €12.46 for a total amount of €89,168,136.26. For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ING website at www.ing.com/investorrelations.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme between 5 October and 8 October 2021 is 7,157,183 ordinary shares at an average price of €12.46 for a total consideration of €89,168,136.26. Between 5 October and 8 October 2021 approximately 5.11% of the maximum total value of the share buyback programme has been completed.

Note for editors

For further information on ING, please visit www.ing.com. Frequent news updates can be found in the Newsroom or via the @ING_news Twitter feed. Photos of ING operations, buildings and its executives are available for download at Flickr. ING presentations are available at SlideShare.

Press enquiries   Investor enquiries
Christoph Linke   ING Group Investor Relations
+31 20 576 4315   Investor.Relations@ing.com
Christoph.Linke@ing.com    
     
ING PROFILE
ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank’s more than 57,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries.

ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, INGA.AS), Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).

Sustainability forms an integral part of ING’s strategy, evidenced by ING’s leading position in sector benchmarks by Sustainalytics and MSCI and our ‘A-list’ rating by CDP. ING Group shares are included in major sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) index products of leading providers STOXX, Morningstar and FTSE Russell. In January 2021, ING received an ESG evaluation score of 83 ('strong') from S&P Global Ratings.
