Ahold Delhaize share buyback update, program to recommence shortly after closed period

Zaandam, the Netherlands, October 12, 2021 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 593,977 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from October 4, 2021 up to and including October 8, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €29.09 per share for a total consideration of €17.3 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 29,565,599 common shares for a total consideration of € 725 million.

Execution of the program is planned to recommence shortly after the end of the closed period which commenced this week.

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words and expressions such as recommence, shortly after, planned, the end of or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.



Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the “Company”) to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company’s management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company’s management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.