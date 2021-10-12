InterCure CEO Alex Rabinovitch Purchases Over 420,000 Shares of Company Stock in The Open Market

NEW YORK, TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc) ("InterCure" or the “Company”) today announced that CEO Alexander Rabinovitch purchased, throughout the month of September 2021, a total of 423,501 shares of the Company’s common stock.



Mr. Rabinovitch purchased the shares by buying 423,501 shares in the open market at an average price of USD$7.03 per share (CAD $8.95 or NIS 22.69). The shares were purchased partially on the NASDAQ and in part on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, for a total investment in the Company of USD$2,975,730 (CAD $3,790,238 per share or NIS 9,608,631).