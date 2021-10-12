Regarding the intention of AB “Ignitis grupė” subsidiary UAB “Ignitis” to loan up to EUR 104 million

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 11th October 2021 the Management Board of its subsidiary UAB “Ignitis” (hereinafter – the Company) approved the intention to conclude a short-term loan agreement of up to EUR 104 million (hereinafter – the Agreement) with AB SEB bankas.



The loan will be used to fund the increased working capital needs of the Company and its subsidiaries. The working capital needs formed under high natural gas and electricity market prices, financial trading and difference between actual commodities price in the market and electricity and natural gas tariffs approved for household consumers for the period of 2021. Conclusion of the Agreement will allow to optimise financing costs and will have no negative impact on the performance of the Company.

The Agreement does not include additional measures ensuring the fulfilment of obligations. Other loan terms and conditions are confidential.

The Agreement will be signed in the near future, the Group will not inform about its signing in a separate material event notice.





