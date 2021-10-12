As energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions are on the rise again, the report calls for realistic, affordable, plans to accelerate energy transition based on undisputable scientific methods and accurate data to measure company net-zero trajectories and deliver real impact.

The Energy and Utilities industry is facing a challenge: delivering against long-term pledges for carbon reductions whilst finding the balance between meeting stakeholders’ expectations, providing affordable energy, and ensuring business continuity. This is accelerating its transformation.





Paris, October 12, 2021 – Capgemini has published the 23rd edition of its annual report, the World Energy Markets Observatory (WEMO), created in partnership with De Pardieu Brocas Maffei, Vaasa ETT and Enerdata. The report analyzes the state and trends of electricity and gas markets and technologies across North America, Europe, Asia - including China and India - and Australia, and provides insights on progress in the fight against global warming and the ongoing energy transition. The report also explores the evolution of leading industry players and predicts major trends for the future. Key findings include: