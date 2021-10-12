checkAd

Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini’s World Energy Markets Observatory annual report 2021 Sustainable energy sourcing is key to prevent climate goals slipping further out of reach

Capgemini’s World Energy Markets Observatory annual report 2021: Sustainable energy sourcing is key to prevent climate goals slipping further out of reach

  •  As energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions are on the rise again, the report calls for realistic, affordable, plans to accelerate energy transition based on undisputable scientific methods and accurate data to measure company net-zero trajectories and deliver real impact.
  • The Energy and Utilities industry is facing a challenge: delivering against long-term pledges for carbon reductions whilst finding the balance between meeting stakeholders’ expectations, providing affordable energy, and ensuring business continuity. This is accelerating its transformation.

Paris, October 12, 2021 Capgemini has published the 23rd edition of its annual report, the World Energy Markets Observatory (WEMO), created in partnership with De Pardieu Brocas Maffei, Vaasa ETT and Enerdata. The report analyzes the state and trends of electricity and gas markets and technologies across North America, Europe, Asia - including China and India - and Australia, and provides insights on progress in the fight against global warming and the ongoing energy transition. The report also explores the evolution of leading industry players and predicts major trends for the future. Key findings include:

  • Electricity spot markets are at record high levels, linked to sustained demand, lower generation capacity margins, high gas prices, and, in Europe, high carbon prices.
  • Supply of renewable-based electricity has increased while renewable costs continued to decrease in 2020: both solar and wind power generation capacities rose in 2020, representing 10% of the electricity generation market. The downward cost trend could reverse in 2021 and in the following years, as critical metal, equipment, and transportation prices as well as interest rates increase.
  • Growing momentum around green hydrogen, which has the potential to decarbonize an additional 15% of the world economy. Green hydrogen is costly, around three times more expensive than fossil-based hydrogen; however, decreasing renewable electricity and electrolyser costs could lead towards parity by 2030.
  • Competition in the electricity and gas retail markets has largely recovered early 2021, however, presently, high energy prices are triggering consolidations. Whilst utilities demonstrated financial resilience in 2020, oil and gas players were more severely hit, though many have now recovered thanks to higher demand and prices for oil and gas. Stakeholders pressure on oil and gas majors has accelerated their diversification towards electricity, renewables and e-mobility and reinforced their carbon neutrality commitments, particularly for European International Oil Companies (IOCs).
  • Energy and utilities players are moving quickly to decarbonize and harness the current energy transition to develop new models and reinvent themselves in valuable ways. By digitizing and embracing low-carbon technologies. Many are attempting to find the right balance between meeting stakeholders’ expectations and ensuring business transformation in competitive markets.
