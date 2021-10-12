Novo Nordisk Says Making Steady Progress in Stabilizing Wegovy Supply Autor: PLX AI | 12.10.2021, 08:37 | | 32 0 | 0 12.10.2021, 08:37 | (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk says it is making steady progress in stabilizing Wegovy supply, but delays are expected to continue through 2021.Novo is on track to stabilize suppky in early 2022, if not sooner, the company said on its websiteSays some … (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk says it is making steady progress in stabilizing Wegovy supply, but delays are expected to continue through 2021.Novo is on track to stabilize suppky in early 2022, if not sooner, the company said on its websiteSays some … (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk says it is making steady progress in stabilizing Wegovy supply, but delays are expected to continue through 2021.

Novo is on track to stabilize suppky in early 2022, if not sooner, the company said on its website

Says some people are experiencing an approximate one month or longer delay in filling prescriptions for Wegovy

Says it has increased production in the past month, and teams are working 24-hour shifts to restore supply Novo Nordisk (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Novo Nordisk (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer