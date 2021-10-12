checkAd

Board Member and The CEO of iZafe Subscribe for an Additional 458,000 Units in Ongoing Rights Issue

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

iZafe Group AB (publ) ("iZafe" or "the Company") announces that Vice Chairman of the Board Göran Hermansson and CEO Anders Segerström are subscribing for an additional of combined 458,000 units in the ongoing rights issue of units (" The Rights Issue"), which was announced and communicated through press release on September 6, 2021. An EU-growth prospect containing the full terms for the Rights Issue was announced and communicated through press release on September 24, 2021.

Today, the Company announces that Göran Hermansson and Anders Segerström will subscribe for a total of 458,000 units, corresponding to SEK 687,000.00 SEK. Göran Hermansson subscribes for 324,667 units, corresponding to SEK 487,000.50. Anders Segerström subscribes for 133,333 units, corresponding to SEK 199,999.50, in addition to his existing subscription commitment of SEK 315,046.50. Anders Segerström has received unit rights from Göran Hermansson in order to subscribe with preferential rights. This means that the Board of Directors and management have subscribed for a total of 876,149 units, corresponding to SEK 1,314,223.50 in the ongoing Rights Issue.

Subscription commitment and underwriting commitments
The Rights Issue is already covered to approximately 18 percent through subscription commitments and to approximately 82 percent through underwriting commitments. In total, 100 percent of the Rights Issue is thus covered by subscription commitments and underwriting commitments before Anders Segerström and Göran Hermansson's additional subscriptions.

The subscription commitments have been made by a number of existing shareholders in the Company (by, among others, Chairman of the Board Joachim Källsholm, Board member Richard Wolff, CEO Anders Segerström, CFO Ida Almgren, Sales Manager Tobias Johansson, former Chairman of the Board Carl Johan Merner and the Company's founders Göran Sjönell and Sten Röing) as well as external investors.

Important dates for the Rights Issue
Trading in unit rights on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: October 4 - October 13, 2021
Subscription period for the Rights Issue: October 4 - October 18, 2021
Estimated date for publication of issue results: October 21, 2021

Advisors
Mangold Fondkommission AB is the financial advisor to iZafe in connection with the Rights Issue. Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)
Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20
114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com
www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se . Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/ .

