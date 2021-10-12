checkAd

DGAP-DD adesso SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.10.2021, 09:00  |  18   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.10.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Angela
Last name(s): Rudolf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Rudolf
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adesso SE

b) LEI
529900KOICE97ZSA1O52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
163.20 EUR 6364.80 EUR
163.20 EUR 3753.60 EUR
163.20 EUR 816.00 EUR
163.00 EUR 1793.00 EUR
163.20 EUR 3590.40 EUR
163.00 EUR 3749.00 EUR
163.00 EUR 4727.00 EUR
162.60 EUR 3414.60 EUR
162.80 EUR 19536.00 EUR
163.00 EUR 5379.00 EUR
163.40 EUR 3758.20 EUR
163.40 EUR 4411.80 EUR
163.40 EUR 5719.00 EUR
163.20 EUR 3916.80 EUR
163.20 EUR 11750.40 EUR
163.80 EUR 3931.20 EUR
163.80 EUR 3603.60 EUR
163.60 EUR 3435.60 EUR
164.00 EUR 3280.00 EUR
164.20 EUR 2463.00 EUR
164.00 EUR 3608.00 EUR
163.80 EUR 4095.00 EUR
163.80 EUR 3276.00 EUR
163.60 EUR 490.80 EUR
163.40 EUR 3594.80 EUR
163.60 EUR 3435.60 EUR
163.60 EUR 3762.80 EUR
163.80 EUR 3767.40 EUR
164.00 EUR 3444.00 EUR
164.00 EUR 7708.00 EUR
164.00 EUR 3936.00 EUR
164.00 EUR 4428.00 EUR
163.60 EUR 3762.80 EUR
163.40 EUR 3758.20 EUR
163.40 EUR 3921.60 EUR
163.60 EUR 3272.00 EUR
163.60 EUR 3435.60 EUR
163.60 EUR 3599.20 EUR
163.80 EUR 1310.40 EUR
163.60 EUR 4908.00 EUR
163.60 EUR 3762.80 EUR
164.00 EUR 3444.00 EUR
164.00 EUR 3772.00 EUR
163.60 EUR 6871.20 EUR
164.00 EUR 4264.00 EUR
164.20 EUR 3448.20 EUR
164.00 EUR 4264.00 EUR
163.60 EUR 1308.80 EUR
164.00 EUR 3444.00 EUR
163.60 EUR 3272.00 EUR
163.80 EUR 3603.60 EUR
164.20 EUR 4597.60 EUR
164.00 EUR 3444.00 EUR
164.60 EUR 3292.00 EUR
164.20 EUR 6732.20 EUR
164.20 EUR 3448.20 EUR
164.40 EUR 164.40 EUR
164.40 EUR 164.40 EUR
164.40 EUR 986.40 EUR
164.40 EUR 2137.20 EUR
165.00 EUR 3960.00 EUR
165.20 EUR 3304.00 EUR
165.00 EUR 3630.00 EUR
165.20 EUR 3304.00 EUR
165.20 EUR 3469.20 EUR
165.00 EUR 825.00 EUR
164.80 EUR 16480.00 EUR
164.60 EUR 9711.40 EUR
164.60 EUR 11686.60 EUR
164.60 EUR 30121.80 EUR
164.20 EUR 1313.60 EUR
164.20 EUR 2134.60 EUR
164.80 EUR 3955.20 EUR
164.60 EUR 1152.20 EUR
164.60 EUR 658.40 EUR
164.60 EUR 1646.00 EUR
164.60 EUR 493.80 EUR
165.00 EUR 3300.00 EUR
165.20 EUR 3964.80 EUR
165.60 EUR 3974.40 EUR
165.20 EUR 3304.00 EUR
165.00 EUR 3300.00 EUR
165.00 EUR 825.00 EUR
Seite 1 von 2
adesso Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD adesso SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 12.10.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE today repaid its 25m EUR unsecured German bond due 2024 ahead of schedule
Insolvenzverfahren P&R: Anleger, die bislang keine Hemmungsvereinbarung unterzeichnet haben, erhalten Zahlungsaufforderung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Regenbogen AG: Anhebung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für 2021
DGAP-News: IRLE MOSER Rechtsanwälte PartG: Cevdet Caner - Criminal complaint against Fraser Perring et al.
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: CANCOM beschließt Aktienrückkauf
DGAP-News: IRLE MOSER Rechtsanwälte PartG: Cevdet Caner - Strafanzeige und Strafantrag gegen Fraser Perring ...
DGAP-Adhoc: STERN IMMOBILIEN AG: STERN IMMOBILIEN AG erwirbt Wohnungsportfolio mit 152 Einheiten in München
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG kündigt weitere Stärkung ihrer Bilanz durch vollständig gezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung in ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering ACER-001 ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:00 UhrDGAP-DD: adesso SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11.10.21DGAP-DD: adesso SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11.10.21DGAP-DD: adesso SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
08.10.21adesso: Zukäufe geplant
Aktien Global | Analysen: kaufen
08.10.21adesso schließt Kapitalerhöhung ab
4investors | Kommentare
08.10.21Adesso Raises EUR 49.5 Million at EUR 160 per Share
PLX AI | Analysen
08.10.21DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE successfully completes capital increase against cash contribution
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
08.10.21DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE führt Barkapitalerhöhung erfolgreich durch
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
07.10.21DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE initiates capital increase for cash with up to 309,679 new shares (approximately 5 % of the Company's share capital)
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
07.10.21DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE startet Barkapitalerhöhung um bis zu 309.679 neue Aktien (circa 5 % des Grundkapitals)
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs