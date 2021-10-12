DGAP-DD adesso SE english Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG | 12.10.2021, 09:00 | | 18 0 | 0 12.10.2021, 09:00 |

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.10.2021 / 09:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Angela Last name(s): Rudolf

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Rainer Last name(s): Rudolf Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

adesso SE

b) LEI

529900KOICE97ZSA1O52

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 163.20 EUR 6364.80 EUR 163.20 EUR 3753.60 EUR 163.20 EUR 816.00 EUR 163.00 EUR 1793.00 EUR 163.20 EUR 3590.40 EUR 163.00 EUR 3749.00 EUR 163.00 EUR 4727.00 EUR 162.60 EUR 3414.60 EUR 162.80 EUR 19536.00 EUR 163.00 EUR 5379.00 EUR 163.40 EUR 3758.20 EUR 163.40 EUR 4411.80 EUR 163.40 EUR 5719.00 EUR 163.20 EUR 3916.80 EUR 163.20 EUR 11750.40 EUR 163.80 EUR 3931.20 EUR 163.80 EUR 3603.60 EUR 163.60 EUR 3435.60 EUR 164.00 EUR 3280.00 EUR 164.20 EUR 2463.00 EUR 164.00 EUR 3608.00 EUR 163.80 EUR 4095.00 EUR 163.80 EUR 3276.00 EUR 163.60 EUR 490.80 EUR 163.40 EUR 3594.80 EUR 163.60 EUR 3435.60 EUR 163.60 EUR 3762.80 EUR 163.80 EUR 3767.40 EUR 164.00 EUR 3444.00 EUR 164.00 EUR 7708.00 EUR 164.00 EUR 3936.00 EUR 164.00 EUR 4428.00 EUR 163.60 EUR 3762.80 EUR 163.40 EUR 3758.20 EUR 163.40 EUR 3921.60 EUR 163.60 EUR 3272.00 EUR 163.60 EUR 3435.60 EUR 163.60 EUR 3599.20 EUR 163.80 EUR 1310.40 EUR 163.60 EUR 4908.00 EUR 163.60 EUR 3762.80 EUR 164.00 EUR 3444.00 EUR 164.00 EUR 3772.00 EUR 163.60 EUR 6871.20 EUR 164.00 EUR 4264.00 EUR 164.20 EUR 3448.20 EUR 164.00 EUR 4264.00 EUR 163.60 EUR 1308.80 EUR 164.00 EUR 3444.00 EUR 163.60 EUR 3272.00 EUR 163.80 EUR 3603.60 EUR 164.20 EUR 4597.60 EUR 164.00 EUR 3444.00 EUR 164.60 EUR 3292.00 EUR 164.20 EUR 6732.20 EUR 164.20 EUR 3448.20 EUR 164.40 EUR 164.40 EUR 164.40 EUR 164.40 EUR 164.40 EUR 986.40 EUR 164.40 EUR 2137.20 EUR 165.00 EUR 3960.00 EUR 165.20 EUR 3304.00 EUR 165.00 EUR 3630.00 EUR 165.20 EUR 3304.00 EUR 165.20 EUR 3469.20 EUR 165.00 EUR 825.00 EUR 164.80 EUR 16480.00 EUR 164.60 EUR 9711.40 EUR 164.60 EUR 11686.60 EUR 164.60 EUR 30121.80 EUR 164.20 EUR 1313.60 EUR 164.20 EUR 2134.60 EUR 164.80 EUR 3955.20 EUR 164.60 EUR 1152.20 EUR 164.60 EUR 658.40 EUR 164.60 EUR 1646.00 EUR 164.60 EUR 493.80 EUR 165.00 EUR 3300.00 EUR 165.20 EUR 3964.80 EUR 165.60 EUR 3974.40 EUR 165.20 EUR 3304.00 EUR 165.00 EUR 3300.00 EUR 165.00 EUR 825.00 EUR Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2 adesso Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s) Wertpapier

adesso Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer