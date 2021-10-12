checkAd

Logitech G and Riot Games Introduce the Official Gaming Gear of League of Legends

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, in partnership with Riot Games, creator of League of Legends, introduced today a series of collectible League of Legends PC gaming gear.

Logitech G and Riot Games announced a new series of collectible League of Legends PC Gaming gear. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Offering the same high-performance that gamers have come to expect from Logitech G, this collaboration is designed with the League of Legends proprietary Hextech look and feel across a suite of products that includes the Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset, the Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse, the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, and the Logitech G840 XL Gaming Mouse pad.

“When you love a game like League of Legends, you immerse yourself in it like it's your real world,” said Peter Kingsley, CMO of Logitech G. “We built this collection in collaboration with the League of Legends team, based on the idea of marrying our pro-level products and technologies with League of Legends iconic Hextech designs. The headset, keyboard, mouse and mousepad are clad in special League colors, creating a unique collection designed to inspire transcendent levels of gameplay.”

In League of Legends, Hextech is the magic-imbued technology that powers regions of Piltover and Zaun. At its foundation, Hextech combines clean and layered geometry of art deco-inspired architecture with a guide magical force, a combination of modern and fantastic. As the official design language of the League brand, Hextech not only empowers, but also guides the players.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Logitech G,” said Ashley Maidy, Head of Consumer Products, Riot Games. “They have been a fantastic collaborator when it comes to enhancing the player experience and bringing League of Legends to life. The new pro-level collection elevates any players' experience by translating our League of Legends Hextech technology into sleek performance driven products.”

The PRO X Gaming Headset League of Legends Edition was created to inspire League fans and engineered to elevate tournament-level competitors. Built on proven PRO X technology developed with and for Esports pros, this headset features a premium build for outstanding comfort and durability, Blue VO!CE technology for transcendent communications, and 7.1 surround sound for maximum immersion and clarity.

