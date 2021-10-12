checkAd

Musk Metals Defines Phase 2 Exploration Targets and Completes Detailed Structural & Geological Interpretation on Its McDonough East Property in Red Lake, Ontario

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUSK METALS CORP. (“MUSK METALS” OR THE “COMPANY”) (CSE: MUSK) (OTC: EMSKF) (FSE: 1I30) is pleased to announce the completion of a detailed structural and geological data compilation and reinterpretation study completed by Orix Geoscience Ltd. (“Orix”) on its 100% owned McDonough East Property (the “Property”) located 16km northwest of Red Lake, Ontario. This report outlines structural and geological enhancements to the property and provides recommendations as to targets of merit for Musk’s Phase 2 exploration program.

This reinterpretation by Orix is based on data from a recently completed high resolution heli-borne magnetic survey conducted by Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. The high-resolution MAG survey was flown over the totality of the property covering 1,535 ha. (3,793 acres) at 50m line spacings. (See news release dated September 2nd, 2020).

This detailed structural and geological report integrated all historical lithology, mineralization, drilling and structural data with new data from Musk’s recently completed MAG survey. The result of the Orix study is a far better understanding of the geological and structural framework of the property (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Map A GSC Map Red Lake, 2004. Map B re-interpretation by Orix integrating magnetic features and re-interpretation of geology and structure.

Results of Orix data compilation and reinterpretation study are as follows:

  1. New interpretation reveals that the eastern portion of the property is dominated by a suite of deformed volcanic rocks that are prospective to host gold mineralization;
  2. Similarly, deformed horizons of magnetic-rich sediments at the central-east corner of the property area may contain iron formation, an important host for orogenic gold mineralization in Archean terranes;
  3. The conglomerate horizon on the property also provides a target of merit. This horizon is proximal to the Red Lake and Campbell gold mines in the southern portion of the Red Lake greenstone belt;
  4. Interpreted releasing stepover or bend geometry along the stratigraphy-parallel structure at the northern portion of property may control the alteration and/or intrusive rocks, providing an area of rheology where gold mineralization has the potential to be deposited;
  5. A prospecting program with a focus on structural geology is recommended to further trace prospective units, contacts and structures associated with mineralization and collect structural observations to help verify the interpretation; and
  6. Soil sampling should be conducted to outline possible anomalies where outcrop is minimal.

Orix is recommending a prospecting program with a focus on structural geology is recommended to further trace prospective units, contacts and structures possibly associated with anomalous gold samples as well as collect structural observations to help verify the reinterpretation. A review of the MAG survey products produced by Prospectair for the interpretation is figured below.

