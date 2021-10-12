African Gold Group Renews Its Kobada-Est Exploration Permit Consolidating More than 25,000 Hectares of Highly Prospective Exploration Upside

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG, OTC: AGGFF, FRA: 3A61) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Kobada-Est exploration permit has been renewed and extended for a period of three years (expiration on 06 October 2024) by the Ministry of Mines of the Republic of Mali.



Kobada-Est exploration permit covers an area of 7,700 hectares and forms part of the Kobada Gold Project`s (the “Project” or “Kobada”) highly prospective contiguous exploration and mining permits, totalling 25,770 hectares in the southern Mali. Past historical drilling programs, geophysics and soil geochemistry have identified mineralized shear zones that represent an opportunity to expand the resource base for the Kobada project.