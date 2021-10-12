African Gold Group Renews Its Kobada-Est Exploration Permit Consolidating More than 25,000 Hectares of Highly Prospective Exploration Upside
TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG, OTC: AGGFF, FRA: 3A61) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the
Kobada-Est exploration permit has been renewed and extended for a period of three years (expiration on 06 October 2024) by the Ministry of Mines of the Republic of Mali.
Kobada-Est exploration permit covers an area of 7,700 hectares and forms part of the Kobada Gold Project`s (the “Project” or “Kobada”) highly prospective contiguous exploration and mining permits, totalling 25,770 hectares in the southern Mali. Past historical drilling programs, geophysics and soil geochemistry have identified mineralized shear zones that represent an opportunity to expand the resource base for the Kobada project.
Highlights:
- AGG will host live investor webinar on Tuesday, October 12th at 12:00 pm (EDT) / 9:00 am (PDT).
- The government of Mali has renewed Kobada-Est exploration permit until October 2024
- Further potential to convert portions of the 55 km of identified shear zones based upon initial results into additional resources
- Historical artisanal workings indicate strong SW-NE trend along known shear zones into the Kobada-Est exploration permit
- Initial trenching results (July 30th 2021, have returned a 22 m wide mineralised zone @ 1.1 g/t or 16 m @ 1.4 g/t)
- Further trenching work ongoing along the Kobada-Est shear zone
Danny Callow, CEO of African Gold Group, commented:
“The renewal of the Kobada-Est permit opens up highly prospective exploration rights which have already shown very positive gold mineralisation anomalies through regional exploration techniques. The recent renewal of our Faraba permit in September 2021, consolidates our ownership of the full 25,000 hectares of highly prospective ground, which includes our 3.1 million ounce total resource, and 1.25 million ounce reserve on our Kobada mining permit, in only 4 km of strike. We have consistently outlined the significant upside potential at our contiguous permits and the renewal of these permit opens up the opportunity to increase the size of the overall resource. There is no doubt that there remains substantial upside to these numbers, as we continue to explore and develop these permitted exploration areas.”
0 Kommentare