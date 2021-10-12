checkAd

Back to the office full time? I’d rather quit, says 52% of Brits

  • 42% of employees would like to move to a four-day workweek
  • 34% of 18- to 24-year-olds worry remote working will harm their progression
  • 15% of working Brits admit to not having yet received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research carried out by Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV—formerly SurveyMonkey), a leader in agile experience management, exploring employees’ changing experience and expectations of work reveals that over half (52%) of British hybrid workers would leave their job if forced back into the office full time, with 11% saying they would quit on the spot. The pandemic has drastically changed the working landscape, and flexible and hybrid work have become core benefits offered to many UK workers (34% and 44% respectively). Employees are coming to expect more from their employers, with a four-day workweek (42%) and unlimited holiday (41%) chosen as the top two benefits employed UK adults want that they don’t already have. Companies looking to entice workers back into the office on a hybrid basis should look to balance their working policies and introduce both those that provide a safe and comfortable working environment in the office, as well as those that provide flexibility to their employees.

Return to office hesitancy
Although the return to the office is well and truly underway, employers should be careful about instinctively returning to ‘old’ ways of working if they want to retain staff during what is now being dubbed the ‘great resignation’. Fully 40% of workers overall have admitted to being hesitant about returning to the office full time, with the number rising drastically to 60% for workers who have been used to working on a hybrid or remote basis. However, there are actions employers can take to help ease employees' concerns.

The top three actions an employer could take to make employees feel more comfortable about returning to the office are:

  • Mandated vaccinations for all employees (35%)
  • Providing a larger office space to help with social distancing (32%)
  • Requiring negative COVID-19 tests on arrival (30%)

Whilst 85% of workers in the study have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, mandating vaccinations for all employees could be a contentious subject, as 15% have admitted to not having received a single dose of a vaccine yet. Companies should continue to be flexible and respond to the changing COVID-19 landscape quickly and compassionately to retain staff and provide a safe working environment. For example, the rise of the Delta COVID-19 variant has made 32% of UK workers more hesitant about returning to the office, with younger employees aged 18-24 the most likely to have changed their stance on office working (41%) versus just 28% of 35- to 64-year-olds.

