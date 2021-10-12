checkAd

Scanfil has been awarded with a silver rating from EcoVadis

Scanfil plc        Press release 12 October 2021 at 10.00 a.m. EEST

Scanfil has been awarded with a silver rating from EcoVadis

Scanfil, a global manufacturing partner, has been awarded with the EcoVadis silver rating for its sustainability work. Rating places Scanfil within the top 25% of companies globally.

The EcoVadis rating reviews companies across a number of areas that are key to meeting sustainability targets. Areas include for example environment, labour and human rights, business ethics, and procurement impacts. The EcoVadis assessment highlights Scanfil’s good performance across all areas, particularly in its environmental practices, and labour and human rights.

“We are putting sustainability at the centre of our actions and being among the top 25% of companies globally is an excellent achievement,” says Mats Lindblad, Director of Global Quality Systems. “Being awarded a silver rating from EcoVadis is a testimony to this and will highlight to both our partners and customers that we are a trusted ally when it comes to sustainability. This is only the start and we want to do even better” Mats continues.

EcoVadis rates companies worldwide via its unique CSR assessment methodology built on international CSR standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and ISO 26000.

Read more about Scanfil’s sustainability work: www.scanfil.com/sustainability

More information:
Mats Lindblad, Director of Global Quality Systems
mats.lindblad@scanfil.com


Scanfil in brief

Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.

Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and shorting systems, analysers and weather solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech, connectivity and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of 9 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. Read more: www.scanfil.com





