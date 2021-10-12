Gerresheimer on growth course

Duesseldorf (ots) -



- Core business revenue shows third-quarter organic growth of 9.8 %

- Strategic positioning as innovative provider of biotech, pharma and beauty

solutions delivers results

- Adjusted EBITDA margin in core business organically at 20.9 % in third quarter

- Third-quarter adjusted earnings per share rise organically by 5.2 %

- Guidance confirmed for the financial year 2021



Gerresheimer AG further accelerated its revenue growth in the third quarter of

2021. "The third quarter once again shows the success of our growth strategy.

The strong and further rising demand for our innovative and sustainable

solutions proves our effective transformation. As an innovative solutions and

platform provider, we are a strong partner to our biotech, pharma and cosmetics

customers. Our broad range of high-value solutions, devices and products gives

us a unique market presence. In addition, our global footprint forms solid

foundations on which we can build," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer

AG. "Overall, 2021 will clearly demonstrate the success of our growth strategy."





Gerresheimer AG generated Group revenue of EUR 382m in the third quarter of2021. Compared to the prior year, revenues were organically up by 10.0 % and by9.8 % in core business. The company achieved organic growth of 6.9 % in its corebusiness in the first nine months of the year. The Plastics & Devices Divisionrecorded organic growth of 8.0 % in the third quarter of 2021. Demand forprefillable syringes was high, while plastic packaging and engineering andtooling business also increased. Organic revenue in the Primary Packaging GlassDivision rose by 12.2 % year on year. The pharma business benefited first andforemost from the unabated rise in demand for biotech drug solutions. Higherdemand for solutions for cosmetics and beauty customers also had a positiveimpact.In core business, adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 79m, with an organic adjustedEBITDA margin of 20.9 %. In the first nine months of the financial year, theorganic adjusted EBITDA margin in core business stood at 21.1 %. Costs for rawmaterials such as plastic resin, electricity and gas have continued to risesharply over the past few months. Gerresheimer is taking suitable and short termeffective measures to counteract this increase in input costs.Adjusted net income stood at EUR 32m in the third quarter. Adjusted earnings pershare stood at EUR 1.01 in organic terms in the third quarter, equating toyear-on-year growth of 5.2 %. Organic growth in adjusted earnings per share overthe first nine months of the financial year came to 16.3 %.Gerresheimer reaffirms its guidance for the current financial year and itsmedium-term outlook. The current developments mean that the company expects toachieve the upper end of its guidance for the financial year 2021 with regardsto organic sales growth, whilethe Adjusted EBITDA margin will be at the lower end. Regardless of rising rawmaterial and energy costs, the company is on track to achieve its absoluteAdjusted EBITDA targets.ForecastOutlook for the financial year 2021 (core business, currency adjusted):- Revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range- Adjusted EBITDA margin between 22 % and 23 %- Adjusted earnings per share to improve by around 10 %Medium term (core business, currency adjusted):- Revenue growth in the high single-digit percentage range- Adjusted EBITDA margin of around 23 %- Adjusted earnings per share to improve by at least 10 % per yearThe Quarterly Statement for the third quarter of 2021 is available here:https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-relations/reports