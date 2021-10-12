Pampa Metals Provides Corporate Update and Welcomes Paul Gill to Its Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to report on the results of its recently held Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and is also pleased to …

Pampa Metals has a unique property portfolio of eight (8) projects, covering a series of greenfield copper and gold targets along the highly productive, world-class mineral belts of northern Chile. The company has a highly qualified board and management, with lengthy experience with major and junior companies, participation in significant discoveries, and multiple decades of experience in South America. Current technical updates include:

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to report on the results of its recently held Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and is also pleased to announce that Paul Gill has joined the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board").

Ongoing geophysical, geochemical, and geological surveys have identified high-quality drill targets on 4 wholly owned projects;

Recent drilling at 2 projects has given clear vectors towards what are interpreted to be mineralised porphyry centers;

Value-add via third party expenditures with an Option & JV Agreement at 2 additional projects.

Paul Gill, newly appointed Board member at Pampa Metals stated: "Having experienced a copper bull market in the mid-2000s with Norsemont Mining, I was surprised and pleased to learn about the top tier management, extensive 8 property, 59,000 Ha land package, and the sound strategic plan to develop these assets. I am honoured to join the board of Pampa Metals and excited to see the plan unfold."

Pampa Metals - AGM

Pampa Metals is pleased to report that its recent AGM, which took place virtually on September 30, 2021, voted overwhelmingly in favour of the resolutions placed before shareholders. The AGM had been properly called and the Company's financial statements and auditor's report were duly presented for discussion. The resolutions passed were:

To fix the number of Directors of the Company at five (5) for the ensuing period;

To nominate Julian R.F. Bavin, Adrian Manger, Timothy J. Beale, Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos, and A. Paul Gill for election as Directors of the Company: Paul Gill was duly approved and added to the existing Board of Directors who were all re-elected;

To appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP as Auditors of the Company;

To approve the continuation of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Adrian Manger, Chairman of Pampa Metals, commented: "The Board of Directors values the confidence demonstrated by our shareholders and thanks them for their ongoing support of Pampa Metals. We enthusiastically welcome Paul Gill to the Board. Paul's experience and track record in business and capital markets will further complement the breadth and depth of the Company's Board as we continue to explore our portfolio."