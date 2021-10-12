checkAd

Pampa Metals Provides Corporate Update and Welcomes Paul Gill to Its Board

Autor: Accesswire
12.10.2021, 09:15  |  34   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to report on the results of its recently held Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and is also pleased to …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to report on the results of its recently held Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and is also pleased to announce that Paul Gill has joined the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board").

Pampa Metals has a unique property portfolio of eight (8) projects, covering a series of greenfield copper and gold targets along the highly productive, world-class mineral belts of northern Chile. The company has a highly qualified board and management, with lengthy experience with major and junior companies, participation in significant discoveries, and multiple decades of experience in South America. Current technical updates include:

  • Ongoing geophysical, geochemical, and geological surveys have identified high-quality drill targets on 4 wholly owned projects;
  • Recent drilling at 2 projects has given clear vectors towards what are interpreted to be mineralised porphyry centers;
  • Value-add via third party expenditures with an Option & JV Agreement at 2 additional projects.

Paul Gill, newly appointed Board member at Pampa Metals stated: "Having experienced a copper bull market in the mid-2000s with Norsemont Mining, I was surprised and pleased to learn about the top tier management, extensive 8 property, 59,000 Ha land package, and the sound strategic plan to develop these assets. I am honoured to join the board of Pampa Metals and excited to see the plan unfold."

Pampa Metals - AGM

Pampa Metals is pleased to report that its recent AGM, which took place virtually on September 30, 2021, voted overwhelmingly in favour of the resolutions placed before shareholders. The AGM had been properly called and the Company's financial statements and auditor's report were duly presented for discussion. The resolutions passed were:

  • To fix the number of Directors of the Company at five (5) for the ensuing period;
  • To nominate Julian R.F. Bavin, Adrian Manger, Timothy J. Beale, Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos, and A. Paul Gill for election as Directors of the Company:
    • Paul Gill was duly approved and added to the existing Board of Directors who were all re-elected;
  • To appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP as Auditors of the Company;
  • To approve the continuation of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Adrian Manger, Chairman of Pampa Metals, commented: "The Board of Directors values the confidence demonstrated by our shareholders and thanks them for their ongoing support of Pampa Metals. We enthusiastically welcome Paul Gill to the Board. Paul's experience and track record in business and capital markets will further complement the breadth and depth of the Company's Board as we continue to explore our portfolio."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pampa Metals Provides Corporate Update and Welcomes Paul Gill to Its Board VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to report on the results of its recently held Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and is also pleased to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results at Annual Stockholder ...
Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Payment Details
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
Prysmian Group Announces $100M Investment to Boost Capacity of Power Cables Production in North ...
Volcon ePowersports Announces $4,200,000 in Reservations and $1,700,000 in Potential Orders for Its ...
On the Heels of Another Record-Breaking Year on TVOD, Cinedigm Announces Contract Renewal with ...
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance
ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Notice of Results of Meeting of Noteholders
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...