Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 12 October 2021

The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation (the "Company") has, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the financing arrangement between Valoe Corporation and Winance announced on 22 April 2020, resolved to approve the request of Winance to convert a proportion of EUR 50,000 of the convertible notes to the shares in the Company at conversion price of EUR 0.07 per share. The conversion shall be executed by transferring a total of 714,285 treasury shares to Winance. After the transfer, the Company will have in total 13,007,368 treasury shares.