checkAd

Fuchs Petrolub Rises 3% After Bank of America Double Upgrade

Autor: PLX AI
12.10.2021, 09:11  |  15   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Fuchs Petrolub shares were up 3% in early trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from underperform. Fuchs Petrolub faces headwinds from exposure to automotive production cuts, but auto production should rebound and Fuchs …

  • (PLX AI) – Fuchs Petrolub shares were up 3% in early trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from underperform.
  • Fuchs Petrolub faces headwinds from exposure to automotive production cuts, but auto production should rebound and Fuchs has the pricing power and strong balance sheet to navigate the volatility, BofA analysts said
  • The analysts lifted their price target to EUR 46 from EUR 30
  • New price target implies 19% upside from yesterday's close
Fuchs Petrolub Vz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fuchs Petrolub Rises 3% After Bank of America Double Upgrade (PLX AI) – Fuchs Petrolub shares were up 3% in early trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from underperform. Fuchs Petrolub faces headwinds from exposure to automotive production cuts, but auto production should rebound and Fuchs …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Givaudan Buys DDW, The Color House, with $140 Million in Sales
Stadler Rail Gets Contract for 57 Locomotives from KiwiRail Valued at EUR 228 Million
DSV Raises Outlook After Q3 Earnings Smash Estimates
Lufthansa Repays Silent Participation I to Economic Stabilization Fund
Bang & Olufsen CFO Buys 6,925 Shares Through NWE Invest
Electrolux Professional Buys Unified Brands for SEK 2,140 Million
SOBI Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised
SOBI Q3 EBITA SEK 1,170 Million
Electrolux Risks Headwinds from Rising Steel Prices, Kepler Says, Cutting 23% off Price Target
Givaudan 9-Month Sales CHF 5,067 Million, up 7.7% Like-for-Like
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Siemens Buys French IoT Solutions Startup Wattsense
Givaudan Buys DDW, The Color House, with $140 Million in Sales
CTS Eventim Acquires Majority stake in Simply-X
GN Store Nord's Acquisition of SteelSeries Likely Positive Catalyst After Guidance Cut, Nordea Says
Hexagon Purus Gets $2.1 Million Order from North America
Ambu Misses Revenue Growth, EBIT Margin Guidance for the Year; Endoscopes Sold Exceeds Outlook
Novo Nordisk Obesity Sales Will Make up for Chinese Insulin Losses, Nordea Says
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Bayer to Build New Costa Rica Plant, Expand Finland Facilities for Contraception Products
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade