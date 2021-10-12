Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Fuchs Petrolub Rises 3% After Bank of America Double Upgrade (PLX AI) – Fuchs Petrolub shares were up 3% in early trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from underperform. Fuchs Petrolub faces headwinds from exposure to automotive production cuts, but auto production should rebound and Fuchs …



