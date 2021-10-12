checkAd

Rhino Tool House is revolutionizing manufacturing in the US with Ironhand 2.0

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At Rhino Tool House, the core focuses are identifying and delivering the world's most innovative industrial solutions to empower their customers to be more productive and maintain a safe environment for their workers. The Ironhand strengthening glove from Bioservo is one of the solutions they are offering customers, a solution that truly is revolutionizing both their customers productivity and work environment.

Musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) are the most common occupational diseases in industries in North America and the EU, as well as one of the main causes for long-term sick leave for workers. Ironhand strengthens the human grip, allowing operators to use less grip force when performing repetitive tasks. Less force used reduces fatigue, prevents strain injuries, and reduces the need for sick leave as well as the costs associated with it.

The new Ironhand 2.0 that was launched this summer has generated a lot of interest and Rhino Tool House has already delivering systems to companies that have a genuine interest in creating a safe work environment for their workers. Both to keep workers safe and healthy, but also to enable workers with different challenges to stay at work and eventually get back to work. The companies represent various industries, like the automotive industry, the construction industry, and the Consumer products manufacturing industry.

"We are excited to partner with Bioservo to bring Ironhand to the US market.  Being the Industry's first and only powered, soft exoskeletal muscle support for the hand, Ironhand is changing the lives of the labor force across many market segments.  It's fun to see new use cases develop every day from our existing customer base, as well as finding new customers with unique challenges we can help them overcome."  - Joachim Grabo - Rhino Tool House Product Manager for Ironhand in USA

Rhino Tool House and Bioservo continue to identify use cases for the Ironhand at manufacturing locations throughout the United States.  The RTH Team of Sales Engineers and Application Specialists consult regularly with Engineering and Health/Safety professionals to prioritize the highest risk work tasks where Ironhand can provide the most immediate and sustainable impact to a worker's health, and the bottom line.

