CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 12.10.2021, 09:30 | 5 | 0 |
|Bid date, 2021-10-12
|Auction date
|2021-10-12
|Settlement date
|2021-10-13
|Maturity Date
|2021-10-20
|Nominal amount
|543 billion SEK
|Interest rate, %
|0.00
|Bid times
|09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Confirmation of bids to e-mail
|rbcert@riksbank.se
|The lowest accepted bid volume
|1 million SEK
|The highest accepted bid volume
|543 billion SEK
|Allocation Time
|10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term
|1086 billion SEK
|Expected excess liquidity at full allotment
|543 billion SEK
Stockholm, 2021-10-12
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0