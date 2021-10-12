checkAd

MONTHLY VOLUME REPORT CONTINUED FREIGHT GROWTH OFFSET BY UK SLOWDOWN

INVESTOR NEWS NO.32/2021
 


Ferry – freight: Total volumes in September 2021 were 1.9% below 2020. Net adjustments for structural route changes reduced growth 1.7 ppt to -3.6%.

The volumes transported in September 2021 by the Mediterranean business unit were well above 2020 while Baltic Sea volumes were on level with 2020. North Sea volumes were just below last year due to headwind from lower automotive volumes and truck driver shortage in the UK.

The slowdown in the total Channel market continued in September driven by the UK truck driver shortage and other supply chain bottlenecks. DFDS’ Channel volumes were below 2020, including the Dunkirk-Rosslare route opened at the beginning of 2021.

Volumes for all business units, except for Channel, were above 2019.

Ferry – passenger: The total number of passengers in September 2021 was 37.7% above 2020 as travel restrictions started to be eased during the month.

DFDS ferry volumes            
  September   LTM*
Freight 2020 2021 Change   2019-20 2020-21 Change
Lane metres, '000 3,755 3,684 -1.9%   39,490 43,813 10.9%
               
Passenger 2020 2021 Change   2019-20 2020-21 Change
Passengers, '000 82 113 37.7%   2,302 766 -66.7%
*Last twelve months              


DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network.

DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the link to see a map of the entire network.

The October volume report is expected to be published on 11 November 2021.


Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

