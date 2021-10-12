checkAd

Everli announces plans to expand into Germany and Romania

MILAN, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everli, Europe's leading marketplace for online grocery shopping, today announced plans to expand into Germany and Romania in early 2022. The announcement follows the company's recent Series C $100m investment round and a period of rapid growth for the company which is now operating in over 80 cities across Italy, Poland, Czech Republic and France.

The expansion will see Everli bring its supermarket partnership model to Germany and Romania, where there has been increasing consumer demand for online grocery delivery. The launch will give millions of customers their first opportunity to access same-day delivery for large baskets that can cover the full weekly shop.

Founded in 2014 in Verona, Everli is a marketplace that allows customers to order their favourite products from their favorite supermarket and have them delivered within a one-hour window of their choice via dedicated Everli Shoppers. Everli has fast become the delivery partner of choice for some of Europe's largest grocery brands, including Lidl, Kaufland, and Carrefour, offering access to over 300,000 products.

Everli will be setting up offices in Berlin and Bucharest as part of the move, and will be creating new office based and fully remote roles in Germany and Romania across operations, sales and marketing, as well as offering flexible work to Everli Shoppers.

Federico Sargenti, CEO said: "Our vision at Everli is to deliver customers peace of mind with a trouble-free grocery experience they love and trust. While demand in many markets across Europe has dramatically increased, there's still a lack of available and convenient online same-day grocery shopping for many customers including in Germany and Romania. Our model, which works in conjunction with existing local supermarkets, allows us to rapidly and sustainably provide a unique service offering a wide selection of fresh and packaged goods, in both city centres and lower density areas, delivering groceries in as little as one hour. After continuing to grow in 2021, we're confident and excited to now deliver our vision to customers in Germany and Romania."

About Everli

Everli is on a mission to help people achieve peace of mind, by simplifying their life when shopping for groceries. No more queuing, no more parking, no more carrying heavy weights: Everli's dream is to bring just the best parts of grocery shopping, directly to your home. 

Founded in 2014, Everli is now the main European e-grocery marketplace. Headquartered in Milan, with offices also in Verona and Warsaw, Everli's team has grown to more than 250 people, and has created more than 100 partnerships with retailers and CPG companies, providing flexible employment for over 3,000 shoppers. Everli serves more than 80 cities around Europe, and has delivered groceries more than 3 million times.

Visit us at everli.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1657950/Everli.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1595043/Everli_Logo.jpg

Everli Logo

 




