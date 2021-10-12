checkAd

Netcetera Group: Netcetera is celebrating 15 years of success in the Middle East at GITEX

Netcetera Group: Netcetera is celebrating 15 years of success in the Middle East at GITEX

12.10.2021 / 09:47

Media release
Zurich and Dubai, 12 October 2021

25 years Netcetera: Celebrating 15 years of success in the Middle East at GITEX

2021 is Netcetera's big anniversary year. What started as a Swiss start-up 25 years ago has developed into an international IT player with over 800 employees and locations all over the globe. One of those locations, Netcetera in the Middle East, has its 15 years anniversary of being close to the customer to optimally serve them with cutting-edge software products and individual digital solutions. At GITEX Global conference in Dubai, 17-21 October, Netcetera is celebrating these anniversaries, and demonstrates their solutions for secure digital payments, healthcare, Augmented Reality, and digital publishing.

25 years ago, Netcetera registered in the commercial register, developed its first customer project, the very first pizza online store in Switzerland, and recruited its first employees. The start-up then grew into a global company, with locations from Europe to the Far East. One of those strategic locations is in the United Arab Emirates: The Netcetera office in Dubai is celebrating 15 years of success. To grow its business beyond the European continent, Netcetera sees their office in Dubai as the door to the Middle Eastern markets.

To celebrate both anniversaries, Netcetera is taking part in this year's GITEX conference in Dubai, with Netcetera CEO Andrej Vckovski attending. GITEX is an annual consumer computer and electronics conference. Ramy Fouda, Director of Sales and Business Development, says: "We are happy to showcase our 25 years of ingenuity at GITEX, the biggest tech show of the year in this region. We have been serving our customers in the Middle East with high quality and high security software products and individual digital solutions for 15 years - advancing digital transformation in the region."

