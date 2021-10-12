Swiss Prime Site Solutions launches first real estate investment fund

Swiss Prime Site Solutions, which has been approved as a fund manager by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), is launching its first real estate fund on 1 November 2021. «We are convinced that investors will benefit from our broad knowledge, excellent market access and high level of asset management expertise», says Anastasius Tschopp, CEO Swiss Prime Site Solutions.

The Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial («SPSS IF Commercial») is a contractual real estate fund under Swiss law for qualified investors resident in Switzerland. The fund primarily invests in commercial properties with a high degree of diversification of tenants with a high credit rating and reputation. The long-term focus of use will be on commercial, office and retail space throughout Switzerland. «Right from the start, the SPSS IFC will offer qualified investors a diversified real estate portfolio in prime locations, with first-class properties and an attractive risk-return profile in the usual Swiss Prime Site quality», says Maximilian Hoffmann, CIO Funds Swiss Prime Site Solutions.

Access to an attractive seed portfolio

With the initial launch, investors will have access to an attractive seed portfolio of seven properties, exclusively available for purchase from Swiss Prime Site Immobilien AG. Further investment opportunities with a current total of around CHF 180 million are in the pipeline, undergoing in-depth acquisition analysis. This would bring the value of the entire real estate portfolio to around CHF 260 million, with a total of 13 properties.

Initial issue starts 1 November 2021

The initial issue starts on 1 November 2021 and continues until 10 December 2021 with a payment date of 17 December 2021. The fund is aimed at qualified investors in Switzerland and will be traded over the counter. Investors can join the initial launch at net asset value.