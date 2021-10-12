DOCOMO Digital brings Razer to Vodafone Turkey subscribers

ISTANBUL, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Razer Gold, the largest independent virtual credit for games and entertainment in the world is now live with Vodafone Turkey, enabled by DOCOMO Digital, the leading mobile commerce enabler. DOCOMO Digital had announced a strategic partnership with Razer last year to make Razer Gold available via direct carrier billing and digital wallets. Users may now purchase various game pins and virtual game credits from Razer Gold with ease via Vodafone Turkey.

Available in over 42,000 games and entertainment titles, Razer Gold is the primary way for games and entertainment to monetize in emerging markets such as SEA, LATAM and MENA. Razer Gold can be utilized to buy games and in-game content, while in return getting rewarded with Razer Silver and exclusive game deals. As part of the newly announced partnership, Vodafone Turkey subscribers will receive in-game credits from Razer at an exclusively discounted price.

"We are pleased to see our partnerships with both Razer and with Vodafone Turkey grow, in line with our endeavor to bring sought-after brands like Razer to our partner carriers," said Jonathan Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer at DOCOMO Digital.

"Turkey is an important market for Razer in the middle-east region and being able to reach Vodafone Turkey subscribers is a great step forward in our journey. We will be launching several campaigns together with Vodafone Turkey to give more people an easy and convenient possibility to gain and spend Razer Gold," said Adisorn Phonnarut, Senior Director, Head of Razer Gold at Razer.

"We're always looking for ways to utilize our integrated ecosystem to add value to consumers around the world. As gaming in the MENA region continues to grow, gamers will not only need the right kind of hardware and software, but also services like Razer Gold to truly experience competitive gaming. Now gamers in Turkey can get more bang for their buck with Razer Gold being more accessible through our partnership with Vodafone and get rewarded with Razer Silver and more exclusive game deals."

Direct Carrier billing is an increasingly popular mode of payment for digital services especially in emerging markets across the Middle East region, as it allows faster and frictionless transactions while providing better transparency and control over purchases for subscribers. According to Statista, mobile games projected to reach US$356 million in 2021 is the largest segment within gaming in Turkey[1]. Average revenue per user (ARPU) for gaming is US$24.76, one of the highest in the region.