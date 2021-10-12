Expro’s Octopoda Achieves World Record Depth for Annular Intervention

Leading provider of energy services, Expro (NYSE: XPRO), has successfully deployed its Octopoda TM annulus intervention system to restore annulus pressure integrity and return a well to production in Piedemonte region, in Colombia.

Octopoda annulus intervention system (Photo: Business Wire)

The Octopoda system successfully reached 300 meters in the annulus, a world record depth, and sealed the C annulus of the well. This removed the risk of casing collapse and gas migration to enable the well to produce and significantly extend its production lifespan.

Expro collaborated with its client to design and execute this high value-added intervention operation, which was completed at a cost that was estimated to be approximately 25% less than the cost of a conventional workover rig-enabled repair. Moreover, the Octopoda operation resulted in significantly lower carbon emissions than the conventional alternative.

Octopoda removed the need for a heavy workover rig to allow controlled circulation of annular fluids and the installation of a resin plug at the external casing shoe depth. This successfully sealed the annulus and enabled production to be resumed from the wellbore.

Octopoda is the only certified annular intervention system in the world that enables direct intervention of a live annulus without the expense of a heavy workover rig and with a reduced environmental footprint.

The system offers a safe and efficient method for removing shut-in casing pressure. It can be deployed to replace annulus fluid, to increase hydrostatic pressure, and solve casing shoe leakages by placing sealing material on the bottom of the annulus.

Utilizing a unique design, Octopoda is deployed on annulus inlets, removing workover rig requirements, offering an alternative that can be rapidly deployed across all types of installations, onshore and offshore, to maximize operational uptime while reducing overall HSE exposure.

Alistair Geddes, Expro's Chief Operating Officer, commented:

"Everyone at Expro is proud of this outstanding achievement and the team's extraordinary performance to reach new depths. Not only is it Expro's first venture into the Latin American market using the Octopoda system, but a world first.

"Octopoda is already proving itself as an innovative and cost-effective solution for solving well integrity issues across the industry. It enables our customers to prolong their well lifespan, making it economically viable to regain production from shut-in wells.

"Expro’s recent success with Octopoda shows the capabilities of this truly unique technology and our ability to optimize and expand the life of the growing number of aging wells around the world.

"Octopoda is the latest example of Expro’s commitment to investing in innovation, developing new technologies and working towards reducing our own and our clients’ carbon footprint."

Expro

Working for clients across the entire well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and best-in-class safety and service quality. The company’s extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well integrity and intervention.

Founded in 1938, Expro has more than 6,500 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with over 100 locations.

For more information, please visit: expro.com and connect with Expro on Twitter @ExproGroup and LinkedIn @Expro.

