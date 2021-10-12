HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE GreenLake

The HPE GreenLake platform, which combines simplicity and agility with the governance, visibility and compliance of an on-premises environment, will allow Eni to more easily monitor HPC4 utilization and energy consumption, helping to increase sustainability.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced the upgrade of Eni’s existing supercomputer system, HPC4, to accelerate discovery of new energy sources. The new supercomputer, delivered as a service through the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, will increase HPC4 performance, improve its computing capacity when running simulations, and double storage capacity to improve accuracy of image-intensive modeling and simulations of complex energy research.

Eni will house the new HPC4 in the Green Data Center in Ferrera Erbognone, a province in Pavia, Italy. The new HPC4 is built on HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 Plus servers.

“In the Age of Insight, harnessing data efficiently and quickly will play a significant role in driving optimal business results,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO at HPE. “Our comprehensive high-performance computing (HPC) solutions and HPE GreenLake support Eni in achieving greater image accuracy of critical seismic analysis and are key to unlocking outcomes in energy production. We are thrilled to be part of Eni’s important mission to identify and develop new energy sources.”

Doubling storage capacity to support an increasing, image-intensive library of analysis

Eni’s HPC4 has doubled its storage capacity, compared to Eni’s previous system, with 10 petabytes of storage, to support the scaling and image-intensity of its analysis, which are key to developing new energy sources. New expanded storage capabilities from HPE include the Cray ClusterStor E1000 storage system and the HPE Data Management Framework to support complex, image-intensive workloads in modeling and simulation.

The new infrastructure will improve energy usage and reduce electronic waste by using HPE Asset Upcycling Services. This is part of the circular economy initiative from HPE Financial Services, which leverages asset longevity to reuse products, by recycling equipment from its existing HPC4 system and replacing it with newer solutions.

“HPC plays an increasingly important role in fueling innovation, which has a tremendous impact on economic growth for Italy. The ability to process and extract value from data helps organizations identify new opportunities to stay competitive,” said Stefano Venturi, president and managing director at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Italy. “We are honored to have been selected by Eni to deploy powerful supercomputing technologies that will drive innovation for the energy industry as well as digital transformation for our nation.”