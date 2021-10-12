Spar Nord Holds 36.71% of DAB After Mandatory Offer
(PLX AI) – Spar Nord says received valid acceptances for 76,709 shares of DAB.Spar Nord will hold 36.71 % of the share capital and the voting rights in DAB
